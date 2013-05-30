Rivalhost Offers 1 DDoS Protection Trial

Oklahoma City, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- DDoS attacks, otherwise known as distributed denial of service, has become a real issue these days. Large banks are not the only ones affected, they just happen to steal the spotlight. Whether it’s common knowledge or not, a large amount of DDoS attacks never make headlines. These are the ones that affect small businesses, websites of all sizes, and webmasters alike. And these are the ones that raise the cost of doing business online.



DDoS protection has become a booming business. As attacks increase, more providers spring up. There is even a growing trend of service providers on the opposite end of the spectrum. In fact, DDoS attacks are being openly sold online. People are making money off shutting down your website.



And providers are making money by keeping you online.



It’s an unfortunate position for anyone to be in. The last thing you want to do is shell out more money to keep your site online. Sometimes in life we end up sailing up the proverbial creek. If you are facing one of those times, you want a solution that works. And a $1 test drive doesn’t hurt .



“We understand that DDoS attacks are stressful events,” says Todd Reagor, Rivalhost’s CEO. “It’s not a place to be. Most people faced with a DDoS attack have no idea what they are dealing with until it happens.”



Of course at that point you’re pressed with trying to find a way to stop the attack. If you don’t know much about DDoS, you’re trying to understand what you are dealing with. And at the same time, you’re trying to find a provider that can mitigate the attack.



“That’s why we are offering 24 hours of DDoS protection for $1 . We want you to be confident that we are the solution for you,” says Rivalhost CEO Todd Reagor. “We’re that confident.”



