Rivalhost Partnership with StopTheHacker Offers Bundled Web Hosting and Malware Security

Oklahoma City, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Every organization — from small businesses to large corporations — can finally relax about the security of their websites, and their profits.



Every day, 9,500 websites get blacklisted by Google, Microsoft, Yahoo, and more because of preventable attacks by malicious hackers. Once a site has been blacklisted, customers can no longer access it - at the cost of trust and revenue. The costs are even greater for businesses whose customers end up being infected by the malware.



Rivalhost - a leading web hosting service - has partnered with StopTheHacker to provide a smoothly integrated web hosting and security package for businesses of all sizes. The result is an overall savings for clients. The new partnership will provide basic scanning services at just $5, included with any hosting plan.



This partnership will make website protection much easier, as the security options can be bundled with the hosting service during checkout and are designed to work together for optimum performance.



“We’re excited to partner with Rivalhost. They understand that bundling StopTheHacker with their hosting packages makes their service not only convenient, but safe,” says Ridley Ruth, VP of Sales at StopTheHacker.



About Rivalhost

Rivalhost is a leading provider of Managed DDoS mitigation hosting and mitigation services, protecting clients worldwide and in every industry. StopTheHacker is a suite of security technologies designed to keep a company's website safe. Some of their technologies include malware detection, vulnerability assessments, and reputation monitoring.



Contact:

Todd Reagor

Owner / Rivalhost

+1 (877) 575 4678

info[@]rivalhost.com

www.rivalhost.com