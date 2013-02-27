Rivalhost Unveils Free 24 Hour DDoS Protection Trial

Oklahoma City, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Rivalhost, a managed web hosting provider and DDoS mitigation company, headquartered in Oklahoma City, has launched plans to offer free 24-hour enterprise level distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection as a trial to help websites and business owners combat DDoS.



“Last year we seen an uptick in the complexity and sophistication of attacks. DDoS has been a problem for businesses small and large. Groups like Anonymous and the al-Qassam Cyber Fighters have really propelled this type of attack into the media spotlight,”explains Todd Reagor, CEO of Rivalhost.



This attention naturally attracts interest from would-be hackers. DDoS attack tools like the Low Orbit Ion Cannon can easily be downloaded online, while not a sophisticated tool, it is often used to shut down small business and ecommerce websites.



“We see a lot of small businesses and online retailers affected with DDoS, not just banks and financial institutions,” reports Rivalhost.



Often times these businesses are unable to effectively deal with the situation themselves, and have difficulty partnering with a reliable DDoS mitigation provider that can offer a solution that works quickly. “Our business value is offering solutions that work, providing uptime, and peace of mind. We want to take the headache out of wondering if you are picking the right DDoS mitigation company. That’s why we decided to offer 24 hours free DDoS protection - so you can see us in action.” says Todd.



RivalHost’s DDoS protection service can detect and block all forms of DDoS attacks. Since 2003, Rivalhost has been providing rock solid managed web hosting and DDoS protection to businesses and organizations of all sizes.



For more information, visit www.rivalhost.com



