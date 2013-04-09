Rivalhost Unveils New Affiliate Program for Web Hosting and Ddos Protection

Edmond, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- RivalHost Managed Web Hosting is please to announce they are unveiling a new affiliate program for web hosting and DDoS protection for affiliates who are interested in offering world-class web hosting and DDoS protection services. Right now, affiliates can earn money for referrals. The greater the number of referrals you get, the more money you make.



Imagine worry free webhosting service that not only delivers quality server management and equipment, but a full spectrum of DDoS protection monitored by trained professionals. Imagine a top of a line data center and filters that not only protect your intellectual capital, but also provide that same protection to your clients.



Now, imagine one more thing. Imagine how good it will feel to make money, and you don’t have to lift a finger.



Sound too good to be true? It’s NOT.



The RivalHost Affiliate Program can even earn you money while you sleep. Just post the offer on your website. Whenever a visitor to your website signs up for RivalHost Web Hosting and DDoS Protection, you earn money.



It doesn’t get any harder then this promise from RivalHost: send them to us; we’ll take care of the rest.



Here’s what people are saying about RivalHost:



"Their customer support is excellent. I sent them a pre-sales question with some specific needs that I had and I received a response within 8 minutes. Needless to say I was signing up a few minutes later.” Eric Rovelto



"Five stars of a possible five,” Webmaster review from Serchen



“I have to say, these guys really helped me out in desperate times. If you have never experienced it, a DDOS attack is a lesson in frustration. Over a period of nearly 4 months I had been dealing with DDoS attacks…I've been with them [RivalHost] 4 years and I am very happy with the service and the value. Any time an issue has came up they have been quick to respond and get things back on track when I needed help.” Craig from Web Hosting Geeks



Why Become an Affiliate



First, why RivalHost? RivalHost offers complex layer 7 protection, 50+ GBPS, DDoS protection, multiple DDoS mitigations, GRE/local DDoS Protection, 24/7/365 responsive support global protected DNS.



Why choose the RivalHost affiliate program? Benefits include UNLIMITED Earning potential, NO monthly minimum to receive payment, 2-Tier Payouts, and Dedicated Affiliate Contact.



Why not earn money that can help your website pay for itself? All you have to do is post the new RivalHost Affiliate banner on your website.



The Affiliate Program



Receive $35/ signup for between 1-5 per month, $40/signup for 6-10 per month, $50/signup for 11-20, and $60/signup for 21+ per month.



Getting started is easy. Sign up for an affiliate account, select your banner and get an HTML Code. Place the banner and code on your website and start earning.



If you would like to find out more about our affiliate program please visit us online at www.rivalhost.com or email sales@rivalhost.com



Contact:

RivalHost.com. (Headquarters)

5204 Summit Drive

Edmond, OK 73034

Tel: 1-877-575-4678

Email: sales@rivalhost.com