River Bend Marine Center Under New Ownership and Management

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- River Bend Marine Center, which has served the yachting and brokerage community for nearly 40 years, has been purchased by Fort Lauderdale based Nautical Ventures Group.



“This active boatyard has provided important maritime services to boaters in the area for many years. Its strategic location on the New River makes for easy access by mid-size to large yachts, as well as providing inland protection during storms,” states Roger Moore, Nautical Ventures Group CEO. “We have plans to make improvements to our facilities to keep pace with the requirements of more modern vessels and to offer additional contractor services.”



River Bend provides dockage for yachts up to 135’; dry storage to 80’; an 80 ton TraveLlift; a 15-Ton hydraulic yard crane; and a 50-Ton self-propelled boat transporter. Marina amenities include, 30/50/100 amp electrical hookups; restroom and shower facilities; an outdoor picnic area; Wi-Fi internet connectivity; fax/photocopy & mail services. River Bend also offers the full complement of shipyard services such as: finish painting; custom cabinetry; fiberglass fabrication; mechanical & electrical installation; A/C refrigeration; diesel & gas engine repair (both inboard & outboard) as well as repower; custom canvas; mast & rigging services.



Jeff Garcia, President of River Bend, is also a co-founder of a shipyard on the French Riviera. He brings a wealth of technical expertise and logistical acumen to the luxury yacht market. “When a captain brings a yacht in for service, we understand the need to turn it around in a timely and efficient manner so they can be back on the water using their boat,” notes Jeff. “So in addition to our own service staff and trained technicians, we will also have on-site offices staffed by reputable sub-contractors who can also perform the work.”



Another unique aspect to River Bend are areas set aside for the do-it-yourself yachtsman. According to Jeff, “Some boaters enjoy a more hands-on approach in doing a certain amount of maintenance and prefer repairs themselves. We provide workspace where they can get the boats up on dry land with 360 degree accessibility.”



River Bend Marine Center is located by land at: 1515 SW 20th Street Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315. Location by water: 3 NM from the mouth of the New River (adjacent to Lauderdale Marine Center) at 26’.05.6’ N 80’.09.9’ W



Phone: 954-523-1876 Website: http://www.riverbendmarinecenter.com



About Nautical Ventures Group

Nautical Ventures Group is a consortium of South Florida investors who are passionate about yachting and the local marine community. Their goal is to purchase underperforming marine enterprises that logistically are separate in areas of expertise but collectively make-up a single-source supplier for boat/motor/watersport sales, accessories, service and support to the broad South Florida marine marketplace. By year’s end they will have infused over $1 million dollars into capital improvements, they’ll be adding a variety of jobs to their current staff of 30, and sales are projected to reach $20 million by 2014.



