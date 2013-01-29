River Bend Marine Center Under New Ownership Yacht Brokerage, Management Company Continues to Expand

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- Quality Power and Sail Marine (QPSM), a privately held 10 year old yacht sales and service company, announces the acquisition of the well-known River Bend Marine Center located on 8.5 acres at 1515 SW 20th Street, immediately adjacent to the Lauderdale Marine Center Complex.



QPSM is owned by industry veterans Roger Moore and Jeff Garcia, both of whom are licensed Florida Yacht Brokers. “This is an exciting opportunity to serve the yachting community as we upgrade and improve a facility that has suffered neglect for several years,” according to Moore. “This addition will serve to enhance and round out the broad range of sales and services already offered by our company.”



QPSM plans to improve the existing business and facility by revamping some aspects of the infrastructure and emphasizing competent and dependable service. “We’re all about total customer satisfaction,” Garcia noted. “We are looking forward to the opportunities of this new era.”



River Bend Marine Center will continue to utilize an 80 ton travel lift at for haul outs, plus provide comprehensive shipyard services for mid-range vessels including pressure washing, bottom painting, running gear repair, fiberglass and gel coat restoration, paint, polish and general system maintenance and repair. Complete refitting services will be available, performed by qualified professional craftsmen. Yacht owners preferring a DIY approach will be welcomed and accommodated as well, says Garcia. Currently there are 45 dry slips and 39 wet slips, and a new ships store with supplies for shipyard patrons is planned.



Currently QPSM is located on the NE corner of Griffin Rd. and I-95 behind the Hilton Hotel sharing a property with its sister company Nautical Ventures, a retail watersports store.



