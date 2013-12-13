River City Saloon Now Accepting Party Venue Reservations - Free This Holiday Season

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Popular hotspot River City Saloon available for bookings this Christmas for individuals seeking to throw a party with friends and family that they will never forget.



Located in the historic Old Sacramento District, River City Saloon has been hosting a variety of parties free of charge throughout the year, and this holiday season will be no different. River City Saloon is the only venue in town that can offer individuals and their guests an Old West Saloon atmosphere! The venue can comfortably hold up to 140 people, providing quality entertainment, security and a mess-free party experience at no cost to its patrons.



A regular client, Ric Bowers speaks exclusively about his experiences during his annual holiday event, “I’ve spent the past four years throwing holiday parties at River City Saloon and every year we still can't believe they don't charge us. We look forward to having our party hosted and the saloon and our friends do too!”



The staff at River City Saloon works side-by-side with clients or their caterers to ensure that each venue is as lavish and in align with their clients vision for their party. The saloon also hosts food options and can provide clients with a small buffet on their behalf. The saloon can entertain each party with the client’s required musical tastes, as well as accommodate each venue unique pending special requirements clients may have to ensure that every detail comes to fruition.



For media inquiries regarding River City Saloon, please contact Manager, Sean Derfield at 916-524-5275 or via email at sederfield@hotmail.com. To learn more about the saloon or to reserve a venue at their free establishment, visit: www.TheRiverCitySaloon.com



Media Contact :



River City Saloon

916 2nd Street

Sacramento, CA 95814

916-524-5275

TheRiverCitySaloon.com