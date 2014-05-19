River Oak Dental Offers Full Spectrum of Transformative Dental Care

Lafayette, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- In recent times, there has been a steep rise in demand for healthy teeth. A decade ago people used to refrain themselves from consulting a dentist owing to factors like comfort, cost, surgery techniques, etc., but now dental care has become a necessity. Thanks to immensely experienced dentists who practice innovative methods using new technology resulting in state-of-the art care. This has helped millions to shed their inhibitions on dental care.



"Advanced dental instruments play a major role in making today's dentistry more comfortable than ever before. People are looking for a family dentist providing a wide range of dental solutions like general, cosmetic and restorative treatments powered with cutting-edge technology," said a dentist in Lafayette.



He added, "Access to the advanced technology at River Oak Dental helps us make the client's visit fruitful and results impressive. Advanced, cosmetic dentistry practices such as porcelain veneers, porcelain crowns and bridges, etc. have helped many clients restore their smiles for life."



A delighted client expressed, "The best part of this dental clinic is that they offer a wide range of dental care from general to restorative techniques. Past month, I got a dental implant and I'm completely satisfied with their services. The treatment was painless, and results are just amazing!"



Another client exclaimed, "Dr Nichols is a wonderful doctor and all around person. He changed my perception regarding dental care. I just had 3 veneers and 1 crown recently. I love my new smile, and the whole experience went just the way he told me it would. He made me comfortable and his staffs are wonderful. I will never go anywhere else."



A veteran dentist Dr.Nicholas expressed, "The chief priority of any specialist at the River Oak Dental Clinic is to realize how they can enhance and maintain overall dental health. Initially, we conduct a complete oral examination then work with the client to develop a treatment plan that will help ensure a beautiful smile. Our dental care team ensures the client with state-of-the-art care, by giving client access to a variety of general, cosmetic and restorative treatments."



About Dr. Jim Nicholas

Dr. Jim Nichols has a special interest in complex restorative dentistry Dr. Nichols maintains an active membership in the American Dental Association and many renowned dental associations. He has served as president of the Acadiana District Dental Association and is a Fellow in the Pierre Fauchard Academy - an international dental honor society.



Contact Details:

http://www.riveroakdental.net



River Oak Dental

401 Settlers Trace Blvd.

Lafayette, LA-70508

Phone: 337-991-0766