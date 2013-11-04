River Through My Heart: Poignant Memoir by Laurie Goyen Proves Faith's Power over Adversity

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- While the media, so-called ‘experts’ and medical professionals attempt to better the lives of millions, the most enriching life lessons are often drawn directly from the experiences of others. Wanting to share her own eclectic life story with the world and offer solace to those trying to find life’s light, Texan Laurie Goyen is delighted to announce the launch of her powerful memoir.



‘River Through my Heart’ is as enlightening as it is important; an uplifting reflection on life and love.



Synopsis:



A memoir written from the heart about life, love, loss, anxiety, joy and spirituality. A woman's heart-warming journey about how she faced and overcame debilitating worry/anxiety and how her faith saw her through the difficult ordeal of her seven year old son's life threatening illness. A purposeful story about how we can get through the curves that are inevitably thrown at all of us.



The author explains, her life flows like a river, sometimes calm and sometimes raging. “As my life takes me upstream and down, readers will journey alongside me when I meet my soul mate and navigate through many trials and triumphs.” says Goyen.



Continuing, “After overcoming infertility and starting a family at last, our second son falls severely ill. However, all isn’t lost - Through it all, God is there for me as he places people, animals and even a job in my path to help get me through it all. These experiences brought forth wisdom that I now want to share with others to help them find the inspiration they need to thrive.”



Since its release in October 0f 2013, the memoir has proven immensely popular with a wide audience ranging from Christian families and women to those who are yet to discover God’s power and his purpose for them.



For example, Bicknell Thomas Eubanks highly recommends the book to both male and female readers. He comments, “I found myself anticipating the next page long before I was ready to turn the current page. Laurie writes in an intensely personal style and shares her likes and dislikes, her hopes and disappointments, her strengths and weaknesses in a conversational manner which invites the reader to share her life with her. This is not a book for women only. Men will understand and enjoy it as well. It may help you men to understand just what is going on in a woman's head. Surprisingly there is not as much difference as you might assume.”



With the book’s demand increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘River Through my Heart’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1cswKej.



*Note to Editors: The author is interested in increasing her public speaking portfolio, as well as exploring all options and opportunities within television broadcasting. All interested parties are invited to make direct contact.



About Laurie Goyen

Author/Speaker, Laurie Goyen (a self-diagnosed late-bloomer) found her way to her purpose with writing and speaking at the age of 45. She's been married for 23 years to her good and patient husband Doug and is a proud Mom to her sons Garrett and Blake. God, Family, Friends, sharing her life and leaning into her purpose/purposes are the things that matter most to her.