Riverbend Dental Health Calgary Dentists Accepting New Patients to Help and Create That Perfect Smile with Unwavering Confidence

Calgary, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- Dr. Kent Stringham, a Calgary Dentist and owner of the said dental clinic, is welcoming new customers who have recently relocated or new to the area for any of the numerous Top dental resources in Calgary none other in the location. Location is no longer an issue in finding the best Dental practitioner Calgary since the Riverbend Dental Health is situated only two minutes away right in the heart of the key crossroads in the entire Calgary region. Not only it is very conveniently located for anyone to drop by at the clinic, but people are likewise provided with parking space without hurrying and worrying about parking meters. Dentists in Calgary who are easy and convenient to find are hard to come by and this is what sets the clinic and its Calgary dentists apart since it only speaks for convenience.



From the words of Calgary dentist and owner of Riverbend Dental Health, “It’s the inside that counts”, the clinic aims nothing else but to provide people with assistance in taking great care of everyone’s teeth. As a dental practitioner Calgary, the team of the clinic proudly provides more than just dependable ordinary dental services but a service that is calmly and attentively done. The dentist is currently servicing patients both from inside and outside Calgary and new patients will be warmly welcomed and treated with same service and get that perfect smile.



About The Riverbend Dental Health

The said Dental office in Calgary is located at 30 Riverglen Drive SE Calgary Alberta Canada T2C 4L5. It is the strategic location of the facility in the Riverbend Shopping Centre not far from Deerfoot Trail and Glenmore Trail that provides residents from the South East and North West Area of Calgary the opportunity to visit or contact through email, fax, or call a dental clinic which can provide top dental resources in Calgary.