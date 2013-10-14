Riverdale Fly Fishing Hosts Wide Range of Industry Leading Bug Bond Adhesive

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Fly fishing is popular both as a competitive sport and as a pastime, and entertains millions of people around the world. The unique technique required to achieve it means that it requires meditative concentration and patience, and yet the difference between success and failure is as much down to the skill required in selecting and preparing equipment. Riverdale Fly Fishing is one of the premier companies in the United Kingdom for fly fishing and carries some of the very best equipment. The latest addition to their stocks is Bug Bond Adhesive, a light curing, light-weight glue ideal for preparing fly lures.



The store, which has an extensive catalogue of fly tying materials, fly tying hooks, accessories, tools and vices, reels and rods, and training DVDs, ensures every product comes with a detailed product description, clear pricing and high quality imagery.



The Bug Bond comes in two bottles, Bug Bond and Bug Bond light, which can each be used for distinct purposes tailor made for the craft of fly fishing. The store also sells Bug Bond accessories, including differently sized tips for fine tuning adhesive application and a selection of different LED UV torches that activate the bonding process within the glue.



A spokesperson for Riverdale Fly Fishing explained, “We stock Bug Bond adhesives because they are the very best and tailored for the very purpose of fly fishing, designed by experts we are closely connected with through our network of fishing contacts. We can offer these products at the most competitive rates, and recommend them to fly fishers everywhere. Bug Bond and Bug Bond Lite adhesives are perfect for shell backs, surf candies, buzzers and more, and we sell UV torches to help make the adhesion rapid for discerning competitors.”



About Riverdale Fly Fishing

Riverdale Fly Fishing is an online shop selling fly tying materials, fly fishing tools and accessories, and fly rods and reels. All of their products are carefully chosen by their expert staff and are of the highest quality. The company promises outstanding customer service and their staff are on hand to advice customers from beginner to expert on the best tackle and bait for their purpose. For more information, please visit: http://www.riverdaleflyfishing.co.uk/