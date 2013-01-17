RiverEdge Dental Announces That Dr. David Reynolds Has Joined Their Team of Dental Professionals in Orangeville Ontario

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- RiverEdge Dental is thrilled to announce that Dr. David Reynolds has joined the team of dental professionals at RiverEdge Dental in Orangeville Ontario. As an experienced dentist, Dr. Reynolds will be providing general dental care as well as endodontic and oral surgery services to the residents of Orangeville and surrounding communities. He will be practicing at RiverEdge Dental's newest state of the art dental office.



Dr. Reynolds graduated in 1993 from the University of New Brunswick and went on to complete his Doctorate of Dental Surgery in 1997 from Dalhousie University. He has been working in private dental practice in New Brunswick ever since and has recently relocated to Guelph with his family. Dr. Reynolds brings a great deal of knowledge and experience to RiverEdge Dental in Orangeville and is excited to join our team and to provide outstanding patient-centric dentistry.



When he's not practicing dentistry, Dr. Reynolds is actively involved in his community and spends quality time with his family. He actively participates in the Youth Program at Calvary Baptist Church in addition to playing bass and singing in a worship band. Dr. Reynolds also enjoys a variety of sports, especially hockey, skiing, softball, and golfing.



It is the goal of RiverEdge Dental to help their patients create lasting, healthy smiles, while alleviating any stress associated with dental procedures. RiverEdge Dental offers a wide array of services from cleanings and x-rays to extractions and braces. Open 7 days a week including evenings and accepting insurance payments directly, RiverEdge Dental operates on the premise of providing outstanding service and convenience to their dental patients.



RiverEdge Dental is a family oriented dental practice offering general, cosmetic, and emergency dental service that contributes to overall health.



Interested folks may visit their website at http://www.riveredgedental.ca/orangeville



