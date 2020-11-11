Riverfront Residences Provides the Best Luxurious Residences

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2020 -- Riverfront Residences comprises of 1,472 units, with 1,451 residential units, 21 Strata Houses and 6 Commercial Shops. Considered a mixed development (residential development with commercial shops on first level), Riverfront Residences is the iconic landmark in Hougang, Singapore.



Developed by a joint venture of 3 of Singapore's most recognised and renowned developers, Oxley Holdings Limited, KSH Holdings, and Lian Beng & Apricot Capital, residents at Riverfront Residence can expect atop quality development with premium fittings and finishing used.



Set in a large land area of 396,087 sqft, there is a multitude of communal facilities available for residents to enjoy quality family time. Facilities include the Grand Arrival Pavilion, 75m Lap Pool, Gymnasium, Kid's Playground, Flying Fox, 400m Jogging Track, Spa Cove, Movie Room, and various Garden Pavilions and Lush Landscaping.



Riverfront Condo is extremely well-located, being near to Hougang MRT Train Station, Hougang Bus Interchange. It is also near to major Expressways KPE, TPE and PIE, providing connectivity to the residents. Food and amenities are also available, at the nearby Hougang Mall and Midtown Mall.



Riverfront Development offers a true riverside lifestyle, with the Serangoon Park Connector just at the condo's doorstep. Scenic and nature sites such as Coney Island, Punggol Park, and even East Coast Park is accessible by bicycle or a slow walk. Families can also enjoy the peaceful river view from the comfort of their home balcony.



With a wide variety of floorplan layouts from 1 bedroom to 5 bedroom premium units, families of all sizes will be able to find their preferred home layout and unit size. Riverfront Resisdences is also attractively priced, providing residents a good value purchase for their homes.



For more information, please visit: https://riverfrontresidences-condo.sg/



Media Contact



Riverfront Residences

Email: enquiry@riverfrontresidences-condo.sg

Telephone: 6100-9207

Website URL: https://riverfrontresidences-condo.sg/