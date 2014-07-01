Riverside CA Divorce Lawyers Announces Free Consultations for Local Residents

Riverside, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- According to industry statistics recently released, California reportedly has an ease of filing for divorce score of 44 out of 100. This low score indicates the relative ease of filing for divorce in the state. This calculation is based upon the sum of divorce waiting periods required by the state, as well as the filing fee. To ease the burden on residents of the area, Riverside CA Divorce Lawyers spokesperson Jay Levine recently announced his firm is now offering free consultations to those considering a divorce in Riverside, CA.



Says Levine, "We encourage those considering a divorce to talk to us before they talk to their friends and family about the divorce. It's a prudent step whether you've made the decision to divorce or you're still considering it. With the free consultation, you have no obligation to go through with the divorce, but you get a feel for how we work and you get some advice on where you stand. You also get an idea how we work and how our personalities mesh. You should always shop around for the best fit before you hire a Riverside Divorce Lawyer. After all, they are going to be privy to some of your most intimate information. You should feel comfortable and confidant with them."



Levine goes on to say, "If you find a divorce lawyer and they seem very excited about making your ex pay for everything they have done to you, look for someone else. While you may have revenge in your heart, your attorney should think straight at all times. Being biased is not a good work ethic, even if it is in your favor."



Instead, Levine urges those considering a divorce to select an attorney based on their years of experience and their areas of experience. Says Levine, "The attorney you choose should have experience in the type of divorce you are going through. For example, if you're experiencing a military divorce, you should have an attorney who has handled numerous military divorces before. A Riverside Divorce Attorney Areas of Practice should be varied, including domestic violence, child support, adoption issues and alimony. He shouldn't be out for just the quick uncomplicated, non-contested divorces you could basically handle yourself."



Levine concludes, "No matter what area of family law the residents of Riverside need help with, we are experienced and here to help. We'll be happy to set up a free consultation where they will be able to find out what the law has to say, and what can be done to remedy their situation. Visit Site Here www.riversidecadivorcelawyers.com to learn more about our lawyers."



About Riverside CA Divorce Lawyers

Riverside CA Divorce Lawyers is an experienced law service in Riverside, California, serving all of the Inland Empire. Their areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, family law, divorce, father's rights, child custody, child support issues, and domestic violence cases.