Riverside Good Friday Prayer Breakfast Continues Thanks to PCN Telephone Answering Service and Others

The Good Friday Prayer Breakfast has existed in Riverside for 29 years and was not going to continue this year due to the sponsor, YMCA Riverside, closing their doors. Jeff White with Professional Communications Network (PCN) talked with his friend, Tami Alexander with Prevent Child Abuse Riverside County (PCARC) and they decided to do what they could to keep the prayer breakfast going.



With the help of others and Woodcrest Christian High School, the 30th annual prayer breakfast will happen this year on Friday, March 29th at 7:00am. The emphasis this year for the breakfast is “The Cross” which ties well into Good Friday and also the fight to save the cross on Mt Rubidoux in Riverside.



Mt. Rubidoux Cross Historian, Glenn Wenzel will provide a colorful and detailed history of our local cross which now finds itself in the middle of a legal battle that threatens its very existence. The event will feature music, dance and prayer from local churches including The Grove, Sandals, Mt. Rubidoux, Bridges and Harvest Fellowship. New mayor of Riverside, Rusty Bailey, will be the featured speaker for the event, giving his testimony and sharing the purpose of the cross. To learn more and register for the event, go to www.GoodFridayPrayer.org



