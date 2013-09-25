Riverside Plastic Surgery Associates, Inc. Now Offers Leading Cosmetic Surgery and Plastic Surgery at Its Ontario Center

Riverside, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Riverside Plastic Surgery Associates, Inc. a Riverside, California-based clinic known for Plastic Surgery practices is a dependable and well-equipped with the latest in cosmetic surgery, the clinic operates under the leadership of Dr. Ben Childers, whose unquestionable expertise has been termed “awesome” and cannot be found by any other in the field of Cosmetic Surgery.



Headed by Ben Childers, MD, a plastic surgeon in Riverside and Ontario, Riverside Plastic Surgery Associates, Inc. is devoted to the Art of beauty and excellence. Experience the latest cosmetic surgery procedures available for more youthful beauty, decelerate the effects of aging, and enhance the appearance from the best named Riverside Plastic Surgery Associates, Inc.



The company’s Cosmetic Surgery Ontario uses Botox, advanced dermal fillers, the latest cosmetic procedures, cohesive gel breast augmentation, tumescent liposuction procedures for delivering quality Plastic Surgery at Ontario.



Riverside Plastic Surgery Associates, Inc. is also known for its Body contouring and reshaping. They follow a series of surgical procedures that addresses the problem of loose skin and tissue, which typically becomes a problem after major weight loss. Through body contouring, Ben Childers can put the finishing touch on your weight loss efforts.



Body Contouring Consultants at Riverside first explains the benefits, risks and other details about body contouring to its clients before proceeding with treatment. They will first evaluate the client’s medical history, as well as goals for the surgery. Remember to openly share your goals, expectations and health history during the consultation.



About Riverside Plastic Surgery Associates, Inc.

Riverside Plastic Surgery Associates, Inc., is a cosmetic surgery center offering a bevy of beautification treatments. Headed by Dr. Ben Childers, the surgical clinic invites residents in Riverside, California to look their best with the latest in plastic surgery and non-surgical cosmetic procedures. To learn more visit: http://www.benchildersmd.com/cosmetic-surgeon-ontario.php.