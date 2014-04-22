Riverside Telecom, LLC Partners with BizIQ

Trenton, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Riverside Telecom, LLC, a trusted telecommunications contractor and VOIP phone specialist in Trenton, MI, has formed a marketing partnership with BizIQ, a firm specializing in small business web optimization.



In partnering with BizIQ, Riverside Telecom, LLC will appeal to local area customers by enhancing its online presence to rank in Google’s local search results. BizIQ will assist the company in launching a brand new website for a more seamless online browsing experience, optimizing content to achieve better local search results and providing a constant source of information through its blog.



Through its newly restructured web presence, Riverside Telecom, LLC is seeking to cater to those local area clients in need of professional telephone systems and services, including installation, troubleshooting and repair.



“Telecom services are instrumental when it comes to maintaining the connectivity and communication capabilities within a business. We’re here to ensure that our local area businesses are equipped to function in any capacity when it comes to telecom needs,” said Tom Neubecker, Owner of Riverside Telecom, LLC. “Being a leading telecommunications contractor in Trenton, MI, we’re taking the necessary steps to practice what we preach and are working with BizIQ to make our services highly accessible in an online realm.”



Since 1995, Riverside Telecom, LLC has offered telephone system services and computer networking for commercial and business customers. A veteran of the telecom industry, the company is locally owned and operated, serving Trenton, MI, as well as Ann Arbor, Detroit and surrounding cities, up to 100 miles from its headquarters.



About Riverside Telecom, LLC

Riverside Telecom, LLC specializes in implementing various phone systems, including Star2Star, VOIP, Avaya, Vodavi, Panasonic, NEC, Comdial and many more. The company also helps local area businesses upgrade and migrate their communication systems to accommodate growth or movement.



To learn more about Riverside Telecom, LLC, its services or to schedule an appointment for service, please visit the company’s website at http://businessphonesystemsmi.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ, its expertise regarding local search engine optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.