Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Wasatch Product Development is focused on providing the most responsive and flexible service in the industry and has a diverse clientele ranging from leading global companies to virtual and emerging entities. With unmatched technical expertise, innovative equipment and regulatory knowledge, Wasatch maintains a demonstrated record with the FDA as well as with its customers; many of whom have outsourced with the company for over ten years. The Wasatch Product Development’s lab is compliant with Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) along with being registered and certified by the ATF, and FDA. Wasatch has been developing and manufacturing several unique products for many of the World’s most successful consumer product companies since 1998.



801-566-4449

Owner, Kevin Casey

http://wasatchcontractmanufacturing.com/contact/



Mission Statement

To proactively serve our business community by providing solutions in personal care, business development and liquid nutrition.



Vision Statement

To provide leadership in establishing our client’s international businesses, being built on a foundation of innovation, advocacy, technology and business integrity.



http://wasatchcontractmanufacturing.com/



Riverton Based "Wasatch Contract Manufacturing" was Chosen 2013 Best "Liquid Contract Manufacturer" for Mount Olympus, UTAH 84757 Clients Due to their Professionalism, Pharmaceutical Quality and Unmatched Experience with "Skinceuticals"



Whatever the size of your anti-aging product corporation, Wasatch Contract Manufacturing can take you to the next level. We provide packaging engineering, formula development, private labeling, and manufacturing of liquid products. Small Companies: We help small companies identify their industry niche, develop proprietary formulas, and make a strong debut on the market. Many of our current Salt Lake City start-ups are focused on emerging Utah and national markets: gene expression, skin energy systems, specialty sun care, and anti-aging.



Medium Size Companies: Wasatch helps medium companies refine their product lines, improve quality, and manage production growth.



Large Utah Companies: We help large companies diversify and respond to changes in the market. Many large companies are developing new product lines in high-demand mitochondrial anti-senescence, neuro peptides, and acne products. Wasatch Contract Manufacturing is a cGMP, FDA, EPA, and ATF compliant facility. Wasatch has been formulating liquid products for over twenty years without an FDA violation. Call our operations manager today to learn how Wasatch can help your company move forward.



Wasatch Labs’ Core Competencies are:

Anti-Aging

Gene Expression

Neuro-Peptides

Cosme-ceuticals (Skin Care)

Skin “Energy Systems”

OTC Products (Sanitizers, SunScreens, etc)

SPF: Sun Protection

Liquid Nutritionals and Juices

Unique Skin Treatments (Intimacy, Sanitation, and “plumping” products)

Think of Wasatch Labs when you are considering sourcing a secondary manufacturer for your existing products or perhaps a reliable, experienced laboratory for product development.



Wasatch Lab’s Competitive Advantages include:



In-House Capabilities (Packaging Engineering, Formula Development, Manufacturing)

International Capabilities

Total Customer Support

Complete Supply Chain Management

cGMP



About Wasatch Product Development

Wasatch Product Development is focused on providing the most responsive and flexible service in the industry and has a diverse clientele ranging from leading global companies to virtual and emerging entities. With unmatched technical expertise, innovative equipment and regulatory knowledge, Wasatch maintains a demonstrated record with the FDA as well as with its customers; many of whom have outsourced with the company for over ten years. The Wasatch Product Development’s lab is compliant with Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) along with being registered and certified by the ATF, and FDA. Wasatch has been developing and manufacturing several unique products for many of the World’s most successful consumer product companies since 1998.