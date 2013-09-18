Riverton Utah Professional Podiatrist, Dr. Ryan Anderson (D.P.M.) from Bountiful Announces "Grand Opening" of "Draper" Shoe Store Geared for Patients Who Have "Heel Pain" or Have Undergone "Fast" or "Tenex" Procedures

Bountiful, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Pain can manifest in several areas within the foot, particularly at the heel and near the toes. These occurrences can be the result of injury, as well as changes in anatomy and/or patient lifestyle. Pain in the heel has been the most common complaint; however, many patients report pain near the toes, often due to compression and irritation of the nerves.



How do I know if I have nerve-related foot pain? The foot is susceptible to multiple injuries and inflammatory conditions that can be treated via RF Therapy. Moreover, patients who have been treated previously with physiotherapy or orthotics may continue to experience pain. Patients who feel a sensation such as burning, tingling, or numbness may be affected by peripheral nerve entrapment, either in the heel or at the toes. Entrapment results when inflamed and swollen ligaments, tendons, and muscles constrict the narrow areas in which nerves pass. However, some patients may not experience the above-mentioned symptoms. Instead, they may have pain radiating along the foot upon walking in the morning or upon standing up after an extended period seated; this pain may be temporary or remain present throughout the day. RF Therapy uses radio-frequency energy to disrupt nerve function. When this is done to a peripheral nerve, such as that found in the foot, the nerve can no longer transmit pain from the site. LINK



http://www.bountifulfootdoctor.com/new-nerve-pain-treatment.html



The procedure: No general anesthetic is used during the treatment. However, a local anesthetic will be used to numb the skin. The doctor will then insert a thin needle near the point of pain. The doctor will then check to make sure the needle is at the correct nerve by stimulating the nerve. This may cause muscle twitching and provoke some of your pain. Once the needle is properly placed, the area will be numbed with a local anesthetic. Radio-frequency energy will then be used to disrupt the problem nerve. This is often performed at more than one location along that nerve to ensure that the pain has been alleviated.



Testimonial: "Dr. Ryan Anderson recently performed a dry needling procedure on my left foot. This occurred after a break and sprain of my left foot; and after many, many months of suffering with both plantar fasciitis and an intensely painful bone spur. The dry needling procedure (microplantar fasciotomy) not only provided great relief but also allowed me much greater mobility, pain free. Especially, since before the procedure, each step I took was excruciatingly painful. I can't praise Dr. Anderson's skill, sensitivity, and expertise enough! Combined with the fact that he has a well-trained/top notch support staff. This procedure was done in his office and avoided the more costly alternative of foot surgery--requiring an extended rehabilitation period. With this procedure available, no one should suffer like I did. Thanks so much Dr. Anderson and staff!" - Sally



ABOUT US

All our professionals at Foot and Ankle Specialists of Utah maintain the highest levels of accreditation and pursue ongoing education to stay abreast of the latest trends in podiatry. Our comfortable office is stocked with cutting edge tools to help us diagnose and treat you in the most effective manner. We always focus on finding the most conservative methods to help you heal, however we have advanced training in reconstructive surgery of the foot and ankle. Our board certified physicians have performed thousands of surgical procedures and take pride in finding the best treatment for you.