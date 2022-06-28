Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2022 -- Certain directors of Rivian Automotive, Inc are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: RIVN stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Rivian Automotive, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: RIVN stocks, concerns whether certain Rivian Automotive, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the IPO Registration Statement's representations were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they failed to disclose, among other things, that the R1T and R1S were underpriced to such a degree that Rivian would have to raise prices shortly after the IPO and that these price increases would tarnish Rivian's reputation as a trustworthy and transparent company and would put a significant number of the existing backlog of 55,400 preorders along with future preorders in jeopardy of cancellation.



Those who purchased shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



