Rizio, Hamilton & Kane, P.C. Now Accepting Personal Injury Litigation Consultations This Spring

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Rizio, Hamilton & Kane, P.C., a law firm in Philadelphia, is pleased to announce they are now accepting personal injury litigation consultations this spring. Victims of personal injury may not truly understand the extent of their accident because the field of law can be complicated. However, by contacting a Rizio, Hamilton & Kane, P.C., a law firm in Philadelphia, is pleased to announce they are now accepting personal injury litigation consultations this">Philadelphia personal injury lawyer, injury victims can learn critical information surrounding their situation to help get them on the path to legal success, which can mean compensation and vindication!



Victims who have experienced injuries from dog bites, auto accidents, slip and fall accidents, unsafe work environments, medical malpractice, or defective products, may need professional legal guidance to gain the proper compensation for the physical and mental injuries sustained from the unfortunate events. When consulting with a Rizio, Hamilton & Kane, P.C., a law firm in Philadelphia, is pleased to announce they are now accepting personal injury litigation consultations this personal injury lawyer of Philadelphia about a case, clients will be given an honest assessment, and if it is decided to retain the lawyer, he or she will fight for every dollar the case is worth.



Rizio, Hamilton & Kane, P.C. offers free case evaluations for individuals involved in personal injury cases. Along with personal injury law, the firm is dedicated to many other legal fields and represents clients throughout Philadelphia surrounding alcohol related injuries, assaults, birth injuries, bus accidents, child abuse, foster care abuse, medical malpractice and more. To view a complete list of legal services offered by the firm, please visit the firm’s website.



On the firm’s website, personal injury victims can also find more information on their specific legal questions and can fill out the online “contact us now” box for more details. For immediate legal representation involving personal injury, please contact the firm at 215-567-1900 or 855-U-CAN-SUE.



About Rizio, Hamilton & Kane, P.C.

Since 1978, Rizio, Hamilton & Kane, P.C. has been serving the Pennsylvania and New Jersey areas. One of RH&K’s founders could be considered an original Philadelphia auto accident attorney. Since then, RH&K’s practice has grown. As injury lawyers in the Philadelphia area, the attorneys at Rizio, Hamilton & Kane, P.C. are always available to speak to their clients and promptly return phone calls if they are away from their desks. The Philadelphia lawyers of Rizio, Hamilton & Kane know that when one is in need of an accident attorney in Philadelphia, that person desires and deserves the personalized attention that Rizio, Hamilton & Kane, P.C. can provide.



To receive personalized attention and a free consultation, call the firm at their toll free number 855-U-CAN-SUE or visit http://www.855ucansue.com.