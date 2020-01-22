Rizio, Hamilton, & Kane, P.C., Providing Clients with Professional Legal Counsel for Personal Injury Cases

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- Personal injury cases are some of the most common legal cases in the U.S., but many people do not know which claims are legitimate and how personal injuries can occur. Fortunately, the Bucks County lawyers at Rizio, Hamilton, & Kane, P.C., provide professional legal representation for victims of personal injuries from a long list of potential causes, including auto accidents, slip and falls, medical malpractice, dog bites, and much more.



Personal injuries are generally caused by the negligent or intentionally harmful behavior of another individual within many different situations. When a property owner does not take proper care of his or her property, and a person is injured due to a hazard, that property owner would be financially responsible for the injured party's damages. Similarly, if dog owners do not take appropriate precautions with their pet, and the dog bites or attacks a person, that dog owner would usually be on the hook for medical bills, pain and suffering, and more.



Auto accidents are some of the most frequent causes of personal injuries. When a driver is not paying attention to road signs or checking blind spots, they can cause accidents, which can lead to physical, emotional, and financial damages to the other drivers on the road. This negligent behavior is not the only way to cause a personal injury on the road, as road rage can precipitate impulsive violent behavior while driving. Intentionally violent or threatening behavior can happen off the road in assaults and can result in personal injuries as well.



Finally, potentially devastating personal injuries can result from medical malpractice. This form of personal injury can be caused by accidental misdiagnoses, incorrect prescriptions or treatment, or any other negligent behavior by medical professionals. For any of these personal injuries, the lawyers at Rizio, Hamilton, & Kane, P.C. help clients make claims, build a case, and receive compensation for their troubles. Their personal injury and limited tort attorneys in Philadelphia can provide legal advice and representation to clients in 2020.



Call or contact them online here today.



About Rizio, Hamilton & Kane, P.C.:

Since 1978, Rizio, Hamilton & Kane, P.C. has been serving the Pennsylvania and New Jersey areas. As injury lawyers in the Philadelphia area, the attorneys at Rizio, Hamilton & Kane, P.C. are always available to speak to their clients and promptly return phone calls if they are away from their desks. The Philadelphia lawyers of Rizio, Hamilton & Kane know that when a person is in need of a personal injury attorney in Philadelphia, that person deserves the personalized attention that Rizio, Hamilton & Kane, P.C. can provide.



To receive personalized attention and a free consultation, call the firm at their toll-free number 855-U-CAN-SUE or visit https://www.rizio-hamilton.com/.