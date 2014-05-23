RJ & Co Solutions: Now Serving on-Board Solutions

Melbourne, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Gone are the days of no solution in every quest to problems because many possible answers could now be found in just a matter of a single click of mouse.



Just like RJ & Co Solutions which provide certainty for many queries, varying from home to the avenue of big companies. True to its company name, they brought a bunch of possible solutions, giving an ease for everyone. They apply technical expertise to the implementation, monitoring, or maintenance of I.T. systems.



Here are the following services being catered by RJ & Co Solutions.



I.T. Solutions. For computer users, they provide professional, efficient and friendly I.T. solutions for home owners, giving them ease inside their own home. Computer issues would not be difficult for their trained technicians, who have years of experience using both Macs and PCs. They are opted in fixing and assisting all computer needs and in providing timely on-site services. To name a few, they could provide answers for PC and Mac computer and laptop setup, repairs and upgrades, virus, spyware and malware removal, internet and networking setup, upgrades and troubleshooting, and many more.



Website and Graphic Design Solutions. In thinking a unique yet best gift for someone special, they have a group of designers and programmers to answer anyone’s problem of aesthetic issue. Working alongside the customer within the entire time span of project, this circle of experts would sufficiently satisfy the needs of client. They are capable of letting their creative juices overflow most specially in website design, flyers, invitations, brochure design and production, e-invitations, logo design animations, personal cards, newsletters, e-newsletters and much more.



Event Management solutions. Organizing and managing an event are also included in their long list of expertise. This group of I.T. specialists is also talented and experienced event managers on-board. They do event planniSg, event management, interactive gaming booths, venue sourcing, event security and entertainment sourcing.



Social Media Solutions. For young generations, social media has never been apart from them. They usually spend their time more than how much they ought to. On the other hand, RJ & Co Solutions could provide social media training and setup, social media security, and content creation and management.



Gone are the days of no solution in every quest to problems because many possible answers, just like RJ & Co Solutions, could now be found in just a matter of a single click of mouse.



About RJ & Co. Solutions Group

RJ&CO Solutions provides various business solutions for their start-up clients in Toorak. They understand that building the foundation for ther business is crucial to its success, and they bring years of experience to the table to advise businesses on a technological package that will make their job not only easier, but will give them peace of mind, knowing that their business is in safe hands. There are many factors to starting up a company successfully, which RJ & Co.’s expert consultants who can assist every start up business with.