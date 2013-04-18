RK Audio Inc. Presents a Wide Selection of Music and Sound Gear

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- RK Audio Inc. offers musical instruments and music accessories to clients primarily based in New York. The company displays some of the best collections of sound and music devices as per customer needs. RK Audio Inc. is a family owned company which initiated its operations from the year 2007. The company gives best value for every single product category sold to the clients.



The company offers customers a varied selection of pro audio equipments and other music accessories. Some of the product categories offered by RK Audio Inc. are recording gear, DJ gear, computer audio devices, pro audio equipments, music and other lighting related accessories. Customers can choose hard drives, pro tools, software plug- ins, audio interfaces as part of the computer audio product groups. RK Audio Inc also has a unique variety of live sound systems on the web. Wireless systems, micro phones, racks, digital mixers, sound monitoring are some under the live sound selection.



RK Audio Inc follows a competitive pricing policy for all major product categories. “Our company gives the customers the expediency of comparison buying” state the company officials. A MAP (Minimum Advertised Price) choice is followed by company vendors and 10% discount is allowed for all major product categories of RK Audio Inc.



The company officials say, “We have introduced some of the top brands of pro audio equipments”. Customers are given a 10% additional discount on pro audio equipments as part of the winter sale offers. The top product sellers in this category are Focusrite OctoPre MkII, Audio-Technica ATH- and Rane SIXTY-TWO 2-. An extensive range of selection is offered for DJ gears which include 2/3/4 channel mixers, DJ workstations, table top players, media players and controllers, etc.



RK Audio Inc. as a company has been successful in achieving the authorized dealership for reputed brands like JBL, DBX, Rane, QSC, Shure, Crown and Native instruments. The company comes out with a special offer of 10% discount for JBL EON 210 P 10” 300W 2- way powered Portable system. This system comes with a 300 watt high powered speaker having a soft touch, easy grip handling, and multiple digital effects. The company offers this product at a special price of $ 765.00 (save 39%) which can be purchased via Google. As part of the special offer scheme, customers also have a free shipment facility for all ground orders. For more details on music and sound gears visit the company’s official website.



