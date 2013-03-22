R&M Publishing Launches Coffee Break Tales Website for Access to Quick Reads

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Launched on February 9, CoffeeBreakTales.com is a new website by R&M Publishing where short books for Kindle readers and apps can be found. The site is intended for anyone looking for something to read during a coffee break or other short leisure time. Updated daily, it includes the flash fiction and short stories of Jaime & Raechel Faulkner in addition to romance novels, poetry, short stories, magazines and newspapers found throughout the Internet.



Some of the fiction on the website is as little as 500 words. The books which can be accessed are classified based on their genre, or how long the creators of the website estimate it will take to read them. Reading materials are categorized into 15-minute ultra-quick reads, or 30, 45, or 60 minute intervals. Grande Caffe Latte Reads are longer pieces, including novels, which are also available for Kindle users. Available genres include Action/Adventure, Best-Selling US Newspapers, Children's Fiction, Comic Fiction, Comics & Graphic Novels, Erotica, Fantasy, Gay & Lesbian, Historical Fiction, Horror, Humor, Kindle Singles, Magazines, Mystery & Thrillers, Poetry, Children's Poetry, Romance (e.g. Fantasy & Futuristic, Paranormal, Vampires, etc.), Science Fiction, Short Stories, Westerns, Women's Fiction, and more.



While the categories are easily found via a convenient sidebar menu, people can sign up on CoffeeBreakTales.com to automatically receive email notifications of new additions to the site. In addition, research was conducted to determine how fast people typically read - about 225 words per minute on a Kindle. With this information, the creators of the site found a way to estimate reading time for each of the books found on the website.



In addition to the sidebar menu, visitors can pick from the most recently added books on the main page, or search via the Search This Site page and the results will come up based on the tags of each title. Most popular books can be easily found too, while email notifications also provide a convenient way to find great reads. An announcements page lists new additions, news, and offerings by the date of their release.



On each individual book page at the end of the description, there is a yellowish box with a search-dog icon; when clicked this opens a new window which shows you additional books written by that author(s). This is yet another clever time saver. Another great feature is the International Payments Page – you can easily buy books from any of the Amazon Kindle Stores (i.e. US, BR, CA, DE, FR, ES, IT, JP, IN, and UK).



To look for quick reads of interest and find out more about the website, visit http://CoffeeBreakTales.com/.



About Coffee Break Tales

Coffee Break Tales is an online medium, started by R&M Publishing, that makes short stories, magazines, newspapers, and novels in Kindle format easily accessible. The website includes estimated reading times so visitors know what is best to read during a short break. Titles from numerous genres are available, including flash fiction and short stories from Jaime & Raechel Faulkner.



