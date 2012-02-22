‘RN to BSN Guides’ Helps Aspiring Nurses Fulfill Their Dreams of Working in the Medical Field

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2012 -- According to statistics, nursing is one of the most stable professions in the country. As a bonus, it also tends to be extremely fulfilling work, featuring a good steady salary.



Becoming a nurse requires a certain amount of advanced schooling and a nursing degree. While most aspiring nurses are certain they would like to work in the medical field, they are often quite confused and unsure about which schools and programs they should attend.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for its vast amount of helpful information and articles about the registered nurse and bachelor of registered nurse program, also known as a rn to bsn degree.



RN to BSN Guides helps both young students who are just getting into nursing school for the first time as well as established nurses who wish to further their education with a plethora of advice, tips, news and reviews of the top CCNE accredited nursing and accelerated BSN programs that are currently available.



“If you are interested in advancing your career as a nurse, and you’re a RN then consider a rn to bsn online program,” an article on the website said, adding that a rn to bsn degree is designed for registered nurses.



“A majority of the time it is necessary to attend and graduate from a rn to bsn program to seek additional education such as a masters in nursing degree, or a doctorate of nursing degree.”



Using the website to get more information about accelerated BSN programs is easy; simply log onto the home page and begin browsing through the many articles about programs, schools, and more.



The website also answers many of the common questions students typically have about nursing programs and degrees, and it does an outstanding job explaining things like the difference between an RN and BSN degree, how to go about applying for the program, and who should consider enrolling in one.



“Anyone who has an interest to be a registered nurse or who cares about the welfare and health of people can study in the nursing field,” an article on the website noted.



“Usually people who have a passion for people and their recovery needs make great candidates for the nursing program. Outstanding nurses also show compassion on family members who are affected by health problems.”



About RN to BSN Guides

RN to BSN Guides provides nurses and prospective students with information, news, and reviews of top tier CCNE accredited nursing programs. The website is an outstanding free resource and features articles, advice and tips on how people can apply for the degree program, what academic requirements are necessary, and much more. For more information, please visit http://www.rntobsnguides.org/rn-to-bsn-program