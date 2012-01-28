‘RN to BSN Guides’ Teaches Nurses How to Increase Their Salary by a Third With an RN to MSN Degree

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2012 -- Nursing has become one of the largest careers within the health care industry in the United States. This is probably obvious to anyone who frequently visits a doctor’s office or other medical facility. Patients typically spend the majority of their time with registered nurses (RNs) or nurse practitioners (NPs) and a miniscule amount of time with their actual doctor.



This is in part due to the fact that nurses are trained to educate and treat patients on a variety of topics, as well as provide emotional support.



It has been proven that highly educated nurses make fewer medication errors, help lower mortality rates and create more positive outcomes in the overall quality of care.



This is why many nurses are choosing to further their education with a Master’s of Science in Nursing (MSN) or by obtaining an RN to MSN degree.



For help selecting the best RN to MSN degree program, nurses and prospective students are turning to RNtoBSNGuides.org. The site provides visitors with in-depth information, news and reviews of the top-tier CCNE accredited nursing programs, as well as a range of insightful listings and resources for aspiring nurses. It also outlines the ways in which nurses can further their careers, incomes and education by obtaining a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing (BSN), RN to BSN degree, attending a Nurse Practitioner Program or by entering accelerated BSN programs.



An RN to MSN degree program allows registered nurses with an associate’s degree or a registered nurse diploma to skip obtaining a bachelor’s degree and proceed directly to a much sought-after MSN degree. This not only provides them with an advanced degree, but also saves them time and money.



And according to RNtoBSNGuides.org, it also puts them in the position to earn nearly a third more than they are currently making with their diploma or associate’s degree.



“Nurses who have earned a Master of Science in Nursing have far more career opportunities than a diploma RN or the holder of a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree,” states the site. “While some of the career opportunities for a MSN are executive or teaching positions, they are high paying, high benefit executive positions that are in demand.”



But choosing an RN to MSN degree program can be tricky because schools can vary greatly in their admission, tuition and other requirements making it very important to understand the differences before making a selection.



RNtoBSNGuides.org provides a host of helpful information to make choosing an RN to MSN program easier.



For more information, visit http://www.RNtoBSNGuides.org



About RNtoBSNGuides.org

RNtoBSNGuides.org provides nurses and prospective students with information, news and reviews of top-tier CCNE accredited nursing programs. With a host of listings and resources, the site explains in detail the ways in which nurses can further their careers, incomes and education by obtaining a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing (BSN), Master’s of Science in Nursing (MSN), RN to BSN degree, or attending a Nurse Practitioner Program. It also discusses newer accelerated BSN programs.