RN to BSN Online Guides Help Nursing Professionals Take the Next Step in Their Career

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2012 -- As the field of nursing continues to expand, so do the career opportunities. As with many professions, it has become advantageous for current nursing students and those already working as Registered Nurses, to seek out higher education. Completion of a BSN program may increase their chance for advancement into more prominent and higher paying positions. RN to BSN Guides provides extensive insight on what to look for in RN to BSN online programs.



According to Rntobsnguides.org, “There are many things to consider when picking out an online RN to BSN degree program that’s best for you. Rankings can often provide a good amount of insight as to how a school and its online degree program stands up to its competitors.”



“Current RNs should consider RN to BSN online programs that have a long standing history or have an affiliation with hospitals and other professional healthcare organizations,” states RN to BSN Guides.



Many RN to BSN online programs have been designed for Registered Nurses who are currently working within their field and looking strengthen professional opportunities. Upon completion of an online RN to BSN degree students receive a Bachelors of Science degree along with the necessary number of hours needed for application of a nursing license. Common career specialties for graduates include working as a Certified Nurse Midwife, Clinical Nurse Specialist, Nurse Practitioner, Nurse Researcher, or Nurse Administrator. Many BSN graduates also complete their BSN in order to move into a Masters or Doctorate in nursing degree program.



The flexibility of an online RN to BSN degree allows students to not only keep their nursing job while furthering their education, but also apply what they learn while on the job. Experience and knowledge gained from an online degree program may help Registered Nurses leverage their current salary while moving forward with career goals.



Most RN to BSN online programs may be customized to meet the needs of nurses who already have a background in the field allowing for a smooth transition from being a RN to BSN.



To learn more about what to look for online RN to BSN programs, potential programs offered throughout the country, or what to expect after being accepted into a program visit http://www.rntobsnguides.org.



About RN to BSN Guides

As a reliable resource for online RN to BSN degree programs, RN to BSN Guides provides prospective BSN students with extensive information resources about universities that offer online degrees. The website also contains detailed information about admission requirements, specializations within the degree, accreditation, FAQs, career opportunities, and more.