RN to BSN Resource Guides Provides Education Information as Healthcare Demands More Nurses With BSNs

As more hospitals seek RNs with BSN degrees, more RNs are turning to the RN to BSN online degree programs resource guides for information about RN to BSN programs. The RN to BSN Degree Programs Guides Website is dedicated to providing in-depth resources such as, school listings, majors, degree types, accreditation, admissions, careers, and RN to BSN news for degree programs.



Many hospitals are seeking to increase their percentage of nurses with Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees in the coming decade. In fact, the 2010 report titled “The Future of Nursing: Leading Change, Advancing Health” from the Institute of Medicine and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation recommends increasing the number of baccalaureate-prepared nurses to 80 percent by 2020. “With the mandates of the Affordable Care Act, the benefits of more RNs with a BSN for healthcare settings and patient care are many, but working RNs needed a definitive source of educational information,” said an RN to BSN Resource Guides representative. “Our Website is designed to fill that need.”



A Bachelors degree is required to be employed in areas such as management, research, consulting, administration, and teaching. While healthcare in general sees nurses with advanced degrees as leaders of healthcare reform and improved clinical outcomes, nurses see the path as one for broader career advancement and higher salaries.



In addition to detailed information on education, skills and settings for RNs with a BSN, the Website’s knowledge base also covers the types and sources of schooling for working nurses such as online coursework and the importance of accreditation in schooling. An online blog provides detailed information on topics surrounding RN to BSN programs and the career field in general.



Most schools do allow some of the classes to be taken online but only a registered nurse can participate in RN to BSN online programs. These programs are customized to meet the needs of working nurses who must balance higher education pursuits with their current nursing jobs and personal life. “The Website provides actionable information so that RNs can plot the correct educational course and smoothly transition through to their Bachelors degree,” said the Website representative. When RNs can plot and follow the best course to broadening their career horizons they are better prepared to meet the challenges of 21st century healthcare.”



About RN to BSN Resource Guides

The RN to BSN Degree Programs Guides Website provides in-depth information about programs, schools, majors, admissions and accreditation. Its knowledge base also provides articles and blog posts on ethics in nursing, career news, salaries and a comprehensive FAQ section. Visitors can also read articles from other nurses on career path choice.