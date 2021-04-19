RNA Transcriptomics Market Research Report Analysis 2021 – 2028 by Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis and Outlook

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- The global RNA transcriptomics market size is expected to reach USD 12.46 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing application of RNA sequencing in drug discovery, rising investment in pharmaceutical research by governments and various private investors, and increasing demand for customized medicines. RNA transcriptome analysis helps researchers to understand the distribution of genes and functional patterns of each gene present in an organism.



This analysis assesses all elements of a transcript, such as non-coding RNAs, mRNAs, and microRNAs, to identify the transcriptional structure of genes and quantify each transcript's changing behavior at the development stage. Transcriptomics has a variety of applications in diagnostics and disease analysis. Transcriptome analysis has been widely used to study heterogeneity of tumors, classify tumors into molecular subtypes, and examine treatment therapy and patient outcomes.



Market Dynamics:



The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the RNA Transcriptomics market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the RNA Transcriptomics market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the RNA Transcriptomics market.



The key players profiled in the report are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., GenXPro GmbH, Fluidigm Corporation, CD Genomics, Sequentia Biotech SL, and Acobiom.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global RNA transcriptomics market based on product, technology, application, end-use, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Reagents

Instruments

Software

Service



Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Microarrays

Polymerase Chain Reaction

RNA Sequencing

RNA Interference



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Clinical Diagnostics

Toxicogenomics

Drug Discovery

Comparative Transcriptomics



End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations



Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:



North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Radical Highlights of the RNA Transcriptomics Market Report:



Comprehensive overview of the RNA Transcriptomics market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the RNA Transcriptomics market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis



Global RNA Transcriptomics Market has been developing at a rapid rate and is contributing significantly to the global economy in terms of revenue, growth rate, sales, market share, and size. The Global RNA Transcriptomics Market report is a comprehensive research document that provides valuable insights to the readers to understand the fundamentals of the RNA Transcriptomics market.



