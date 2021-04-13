Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- The latest study, titled "Global RNA Transcriptomics Market", published by Emergen Research, entails a thorough review of the present and future market trends in this specific business vertical. The report gathers viable information on the most prominent industry players, distribution channel, regional spectrum, market share, and size, in terms of value and volume, respectively, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe.



Commonly applied transcriptome analysis methods are hybridization-based microarray, real-time PCR, NGS-based RNA-sequencing (RNA-seq) methods, RNA interference, and bioinformatics tools. Growing need to analyze a large number of genes to better understand gene-to-drug interactions is expected to increase the application of transcriptomic technologies in drug development and discovery applications.



Some Key Findings from the Report:



In October 2019, Ambry Genetics introduced a transcriptomic test +RNAinsight, which allows clinicians to simultaneously perform RNA and DNA testing and identify the risk of genetic mutations that may develop cancer.

Reagents segment is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.0% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising demand for high-quality reagents and growing research and development activities in the pharmaceutical sector.

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to continue to register the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to rising number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and increasing focus on drug development.

Key players operating in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., GenXPro GmbH, Fluidigm Corporation, CD Genomics, Sequentia Biotech SL, and Acobiom.



RNA Transcriptomics Market Segmentation:



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global RNA transcriptomics market based on product, technology, application, end-use, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Reagents

Instruments

Software

Service



Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Microarrays

Polymerase Chain Reaction

RNA Sequencing

RNA Interference



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Clinical Diagnostics

Toxicogenomics

Drug Discovery

Comparative Transcriptomics



End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations



Key Regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global RNA Transcriptomics Market:



The comprehensive global RNA Transcriptomics market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects,and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing range of products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global RNA Transcriptomics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Global RNA Transcriptomics Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for personalized medicine.

4.2.2.2. Rising applications of RNA sequencing.

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. lack of skilled professionals.

4.2.3.2. Expensive research process

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Global RNA Transcriptomics Market Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2028

5.1.1. Reagents

5.1.2. Instruments

5.1.3. Software

5.1.4. Service



CONTINUED..!!



