RNB Lubricants Launches New Champion Racing and Performance Oil Website

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- RNB, headquartered in Welland Ontario is the Master Warehouse Distributor for Champion Oil in Canada. Primarily working with Champion’s Performance and Racing Division, RNB’s mission is to increase wholesale distribution of Champion Products in all of the Canadian provinces and the Northeast of the United States. To assist with this task, RNB has launched a new web site at http://rnblubricants.com that provides information on Champion performance lubricants, chemicals, and additives, plus contact information for qualified Distributors, Jobbers, Installers and Retailers.



Commenting on the new web site, owners Bryan Baltjes and Richard Matthie of RNB Lubricants said, “ The new website promotes this innovative and premium brand to our sales divisions and customers. We look forward to bring these premium synthetic lubricants to our established markets and race teams. Especially we look forward to their purpose built high zinc oils.”



Champion Motor Oil’s zinc and phosphorous formulas are designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect vintage, high performance, and racing engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs. These multi-grade synthetic oils contain Champion’s proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures.



Champion’s Racing and Performance Motor Oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



About RNB Lubricants

Founded in 2006, RNB Lubricants, Inc. has grown to be a frontrunner in aftermarket parts representing many quality manufacturers. RNB Restorations Inc. markets primarily in the Canadian provinces of Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick and the Northeastern United States. RNB Lubricants is also a sponsor of the Ontario Oshweken Speedway, Canadian Sprint Car Nationals, Canadian Moparfest and Mopar Sunday at Toronto Motorsport Park. RNB also sponsors 8 race teams including Troy Williams Racing.



About Champion Brands

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, racing, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Brands Performance Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to… http://www.championsusechampion.com