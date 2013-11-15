RNB Presents Its New Range of Ball and Roller Bearings

Zhejiang, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- The ever increasing dependency on mechanical operations usually gets overlooked till the time some problem occurs. When machines stop working and huge loss is faced, a bearing can be found out to be the main cause behind the problem. Nearly every machine that operates nowadays requires ball or roller bearings. RNB is a company that specializes in the manufacture of ball bearings and roller bearings. The tapered roller bearing manufactured by the company promises to offer the best quality to the buyers. The online portal of the company makes it extremely easy and convenient for the buyers to make their purchases by selecting the product of their choice. The tapered roller bearings are available in different dimensions and weight to suit the requirements of different buyers.



Needle roller bearing from the company is designed in such a way so that they can withstand oscillation and perform even under severe conditions. RNB focuses a lot on the quality of its manufactured products and ensures that customers are always happy and satisfied. Every part of the product manufactured is carefully examined and needs to pass through multiple quality checks before they are shipped. Testing and inspection of the highest standards are carried out so as to make sure zero percent reject rate. Security, reliability and duration are the primary points which the company emphasizes on to ensure that quality of their products always reflect top standards. The company puts to use the most effective and efficient technologies for the manufacture of its products and even supplies customized labelling and packaging solutions to the companies. Consistent quality has been maintained by the company over the years which have made it one of the leading exporters of bearing and components in China. The main export markets of RNB are Western Europe, North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Eastern Asia and Southeast Asia.



The spherical roller bearing manufactured by RNB not only supports high load but shocks, vibrations, contaminated environment and severe misalignment. The company caters to the need of different industries which include Automotive, Toy, Electrical Machine, Medical, Office Equipments and many more. The online portal of the company has been designed in a simple yet organised manner so that buyers can easily search for different products without any difficulties. Various other products are also manufactured by the company which consists of ceramic bearing, stainless steel bearing, deep grove ball bearing, slewing bearing, thrust ball bearing and many more. RNB assists companies to decrease their productions costs and increase their efficiency by offering them quality products at competitive prices.



About RNB

URL: http://www.rnbearings.cc/

RNB was established in the year 2001 and specializes in the manufacture of ball bearings and roller bearings of different types. The company has a huge export market all throughout the world and adheres to top quality standards ensuring happy and satisfied customers at all times.



Media Contact

Person Name : Mr.David

Company : Ningbo Running Bearings Co., Ltd.

Address : JiangDong District,

Ningbo, Zhejiang, China (Mainland)

Phone : 86-574-87405339

Fax : 86-574-87916965

Email Id : info@rnbearings.cc

Website : http://www.rnbearings.cc