RNB Restorations to Rally With Champion Classic & Muscle Motor Oil

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2012 -- The Great Race starts in Traverse City, Michigan. From there, it will run north along Lake Michigan to the Upper Peninsula, cross into Canada at Sault Ste. Marie, then travel east along the north shore of Lake Huron, south toward Lake Ontario and east toward the crossing back into the United States at Thousand Islands, then back west along the south shore of Lake Erie and toward its finish line in the Detroit area. In all, the race will cover 2,000 miles, cross four states and one Canadian province, and afford sights of all five Great Lakes.



The Great Race, presented by Hemmings Motor News and Coker Tire, is an automotive competition based on precision driving and navigational skills in classic, antique and vintage automobiles. The competition, which was founded in 1983, contains numerous timed endurance rally stages. Vehicle entries must have been manufactured in 1969 or earlier with a competition crew of a driver and a navigator in each competing vehicle. For more information on the Great Race visit http://www.greatrace.com



RNB Restorations USA, Inc. (RNB), headquartered in Niagra Falls, NY is a Master Warehouse Distributor for Champion Oil in both the United States and Canada. Primarily working with Champion's Performance and Racing Division, RNB sells motor oils, lubricants, chemicals, and additives to Racing Distributors, Jobbers, and Installers, as well as, direct to racers, enthusiasts, collectors and performance oriented hobbyists.



Champion “Classic & Muscle” Motor Oil is built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of hot rod, street rod, classic and muscle car engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs. To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus. In addition, all Champion “Classic & Muscle” Motor Oils contain an exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases horsepower and torque in most engines.



