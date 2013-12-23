RnB Skooled by Ria Rosae Now Available on iTunes

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Great music and timeless songs transcends the bounds of time and different tastes since people from different generations are able to appreciate its merits and also future artists are not only able to draw inspiration from such music but also add their own unique imprint to a song to breath in a new life. Ria Rosae is one such artist who appreciates the value of good music from the past and also uses her creativity and originality to combine the great music from the past to intertwine it with her own unique sound that is the next generation of R&B music.



Ria’s new RnB Music has been defined as “Old Soul R&B with a New School Turn Up!” and her tracks all showcase this fusion of the modern and contemporary remarkably well, her songs have a sense of depth and soul to them which will surely appeal to a lot of people especially those who enjoy good music and have a mature taste. Ria Rosae has been on a tear this 4th quarter building her fan buzz by dropping Cover songs and Remixes to classic R&B/Neo Soul songs such as Goapele Closer to my Dreams and Fugees Ready or Not. Available on SoundCloud (DIGLIFEMUSIC). With the success of her previous work and the first week numbers of her Mixtape “R&B Skooled”, Ria and her Label have decided to release their work for sale. Her work is available from 12.17.13, everywhere digitally on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play.



Ria Rosae released her first visuals from the “R&B Skooled” album "Far Away From Dreamz" (Goapele RiaMix). The video will out on Youtube - DIGWORLDTV and Megacityvip.com also DreamzIntogoals.com. With overwhelming fan support of her song "Changes" Ria plans to release a video by the years end. She will be releasing another single from the album "Alone Tonight" the Night before Christmas which will be a definite anthem for the ladies. Ria is a multifaceted artist, she is not only a R&B recording artist but also a model, a choreographer, and a musician, she has been presented offers from prestigious modeling and talent agencies: like Barbizon, 17 Magazine and Universal Music. Due to her talents and hard work she has also been able to accumulate an impressive portfolio of awards and citations and is ready to make a name for herself in the RnB music world with the distinctive sound and approach.



To listen to Ria Rosae’s new EP "R&B Skooled" and to learn more about her please visit: http://dreamzintogoals.com/artist/riarosae/



Media Contact:

Manager DIG Totton

Info@Dreamzintogoals.com for Booking and Concert Information.

Los Angeles, California