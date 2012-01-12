RNs Turn to Nurse Practitioner Program Guides to Learn How to Advance Their Careers

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2012 -- In recent years, there has been an increase in the number of people choosing nurse practitioners as their primary care providers rather than doctors. And according to a recent report by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners, each year almost 600 million patient visits are made to nurse practitioners.



This may be as a result of the high-quality care provided by nurse practitioners both physically and emotionally. Nurse practitioners are trained to focus not only on a patient’s diagnosis, but also on their mental well-being making people feel more like an actual “person” rather than just a number.



In order to become a nurse practitioner, a RN must graduate from an accredited nurse practitioner program and achieve a Masters in Nursing degree.



Providing extensive listings and information about accredited nurse practitioner degrees, top-tier nurse practitioner schools and online nurse practitioner programs, Nurse Practitioner Program Guides offers people a wealth of material to help prepare them for their future in the healthcare industry. Aspiring nurse practitioners can read in-depth information about areas of specialization, legal and ethical data, admissions, tuition, FAQs and more.



It is important for people interested in becoming a nurse practitioner to understand all of the prerequisites required to get into online nurse practitioner programs. For instance, a person must obtain a Bachelor’s in Science for nursing before they can enter a program. They must also obtain their state’s RN license, CPR certification, and typically have earned a certain grade point average.



Nurse Practitioner Program Guides provides a list of the top nurse practitioner schools per state based on the different specializations available.



In addition to the option to be a generalized nurse practitioner, people have the opportunity to specialize in specific fields, including pediatrics, oncology, geriatrics and psychiatrics.



According to Tricia, a recent visitor to Nurse Practitioner Program Guides website, the resources they provide for nurse practitioners is extremely helpful.



“I’ve checked your link on the different nurse practitioner programs and schools that are available, and I must say it really helps us in deciding which specialization to go into and the best schools that offer these specializations,” said Tricia. “Thank you for making our lives easier!”



The website also offers a comprehensive overview of the nurse practitioner industry, with a listings of the top 25 nurse practitioner resources. The insightful list includes links and information regarding the rules of services provided by nurse practitioners, the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners, the Advanced Practice Certification, the American College of Nurse Practitioners, AANPCP recertification, Pediatric Nurse Practitioners, and more.



For more information, visit http://www.NursePractitionerProgramGuides.org



About Nurse Practitioner Program Guides:

Nurse Practitioner Program Guides is a top-tier provider of listings and information about accredited nurse practitioner degrees and schools. The information website provides in-depth information about online programs, schools, admissions, tuition, FAQs and more.