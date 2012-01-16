RNtoBSNGuides.org Responds to the Nursing Shortage by Offering Nurses Tips, Tools and Resources

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2012 -- For years, people have been hearing about the ongoing nursing shortage in the United States. Many factors have contributed and will continue to contribute to this shortage, including an aging baby boomer population, recent reforms in healthcare giving millions of people access to the healthcare system, and more than 50 percent of the nursing workforce being close to retirement.



Given this shortage, the nursing profession is currently one of the most valued and recession-proof career options a person can choose.



There are many different education and career paths available for people looking to become a Registered Nurse, or RN.



RNtoBSNGuides.org helps nurses and prospective students explore their possibilities with information, news and reviews of the top-tier CCNE accredited nursing programs. With a host of listings and resources, the site explains in detail the ways in which nurses can further their careers, incomes and education by obtaining a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing (BSN), Master’s of Science in Nursing (MSN), RN to BSN degree, or attending a Nurse Practitioner Program. It also discusses newer accelerated BSN programs.



A person can become an RN through a two-year program at a local college or vocational school. But, to further their career choices and income potential, many people choose to earn their RN to BSN degree through a specially designed program aimed at working nurses, which offers flexible schedules and allows students access to RN-only courses.



According to RNtoBSNGuides.org, “A BSN program is a great way for you to advance your career, and it is also an essential step in pursuing your education even further. Earning a BSN degree, MSN degree, RN to BSN degree or attending a Nurse Practitioner Program will provide you with skills and credentials that employers are looking for in this booming industry.”



There are also a host of new accelerated BSN programs and RN to BSN programs for nurses to choose from to further their careers. Picking the right one can have a huge impact on a nurse’s career including their earning potential, job opportunities, chances for promotion, and level of job responsibility.



RNtoBSNGuides.org provides the resources necessary to help aspiring and current nurses choose their best-suited path.



