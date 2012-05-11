Road-Accident-Claim.co Helping Thousands of UK Drivers Get Back on the Road Quickly and Hassle Free

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2012 -- UK drivers are increasingly turning to Road Accident Claims for their fast and complete handling of accident claims with no paperwork and no hassle for the claimant. The accident management company provides fast start-to-finish claim assistance via exemplary customer service to drivers throughout the UK.



No matter whether it is a minor fender bender or extreme vehicle damage, UK drivers need to get through the claims process and get back on the road with the least amount of hassle and wasted time. Increasingly, drivers throughout the UK are turning to the Road-Accident-Claim.co website to take the stress out of accident claims and get back on the road quickly. “We take away the hassle of the aftermath of an accident at a potentially very stressful time by providing a seamless response to the very complicated world of insurance claims,” said a Road Accident Claims specialist.



The company first allocates a dedicated claims handler to oversee each claim to liaise with all other parties involved in the accident as well as the claimants and the third party’s insurance company, and quickly handle everything from start to finish. Meanwhile, their teams of expertly qualified professionals are repairing the car. The total cost of the claim will be recovered directly from the “at fault” party’s insurer so the claimant will not incur an excess or have their “no claims bonus” adversely affected.



Whilst the vehicle is off the road, Road Accident Claims provides each customer with a “like for like” replacement hire vehicle for the duration of repairs if required, or until a settlement cheque has been received in the event of the vehicle being a total loss. Included within this service is the free collection and delivery of both the customer’s vehicle as well as the replacement hire vehicle to a convenient location of their choice. “Our service partners are 1st Tier subscribers to the Association of British Insurers General Terms of Agreement claims protocol,” said the specialist. “This ensures that claims are dealt with efficiently, within pre-agreed strict guidelines, and in the shortest possible time frame.” For more information, please visit http://www.road-accident-claim.co/



About Road Accident Claims

The accident management company’s aim is to remove the stress and inconvenience of an accident by delivering outstanding customer service to their clients. Their process is to immediately allocate a dedicated claims handler to oversee each claim from start to finish, provide “like for like” temporary replacement vehicles where necessary, and liaise with all other parties involved in the accident as well as the customer’s and the third party’s insurance company. Based in Chesham Buckinghamshire, Road Accident Claims is a subsidiary of Car Magic operating as a national independent accident management company covering all areas of the UK.