Road Freight in the United States - New Report Available

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Road Freight in the United States industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the United States road freight market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The road freight sector is defined as consisting of revenues generated from freight transportation by road. Units of volumes are measured in freight tonne kilometers (FTK). Road freight volumes include both domestic and international freight, which for the purposes of this report are counted in the country of origin. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2011 annual average exchange rates.
- The US road freight sector is expected to generate total revenues of $791.3 billion in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8% between 2008 and 2012.
- Sector consumption volumes are forecast to increase with a CAGR of 0.4% between 2008-2012, to reach a total of 2,408.4 billion FTK in 2012.
- The performance of the sector is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 3.1% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the sector to a value of $921.3 billion by the end of 2017.
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the road freight market in the United States
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the road freight market in the United States
Leading company profiles reveal details of key road freight market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the United States road freight market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the United States economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the United States road freight market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the United States road freight market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the United States road freight market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
