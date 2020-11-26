Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2020 -- A latest survey on Global Road Freight Transportation Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information covering market size breakdown of revenue and volume (if applicable) by important segments. The report bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasted till 2025*. The outbreak of covid-19 in global market haves made companies uncertain about their future secario as the prolonged lock-down finds serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are UPS, FedEx Freight, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, YRC Worldwide, Swift Transportation, Schneider National, ArcBest & Estes Express Lines.



In 2018, the global Road Freight Transportation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.



This report focuses on the global Road Freight Transportation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Road Freight Transportation development in United States, Europe and China.



Competition Analysis:

With the drastic change in consumers behavior, firms and brands are curious to understand the implications for their products and services. Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are UPS, FedEx Freight, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, YRC Worldwide, Swift Transportation, Schneider National, ArcBest & Estes Express Lines



Market Analysis by Types: , Full Truckload & Less-Than-Truckload



Market Analysis by Applications: Domestic & International



Quantitative Data:



Market Data breakdown by key geographies, Type & Application/End-users

- Road Freight Transportation Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Type [, Full Truckload & Less-Than-Truckload] (Historical & Forecast)

- Road Freight Transportation Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Application [Domestic & International] (Historical & Forecast)

- Road Freight Transportation Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified (Historical & Forecast)

- Road Freight Transportation Market Volume & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified, Application & Type (Historical & Forecast)

- Road Freight Transportation Market Revenue, Volume & Y-O-Y Growth Rate by Players (Base Year)



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the Road Freight Transportation market report:

1. Why lots of Key players are not profiled in Study?

--> The study is conducted by collecting data of various companies from the industry, and the base for coverage is NAICS standards. However, the study is not limited to profile only few companies. Currently the research report is listed with players like UPS, FedEx Freight, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, YRC Worldwide, Swift Transportation, Schneider National, ArcBest & Estes Express Lines



2. Do Scope of Market Study allows further Segmentation?

---> Yes, for a deep dive we do provide add-on segmentation in premium version of report to better derive market values. The standard version of this report covers segmentation by Application [Domestic & International], by Type [, Full Truckload & Less-Than-Truckload] and by Regions [United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America]



3. What value addition does Country landscape will provide?

---> In the premium version of report, two-level of regional segmentation allows user to have access to country level break-up of market Size by revenue and volume*

* Wherever applicable



HTF MI also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia etc.



