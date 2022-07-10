New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Road Freight Transportation Services market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

AsstrA (Switzerland), Bilogistik (Spain), Nippon Express (Japan), DSV (Denmark), CJ Logistics (South Korea), GEFCO S.A. (France), DB Schenker (Germany), TNT Express (Netherlands), GEODIS (France), DHL Global Forwarding (Germany)



Definition:

Road Freight is the physical process of transporting cargo by road using motor vehicles. Road freight transportation is widely used for transportation as it has cheaper than other transportation modes and is convenient due to availability in any location, especially in rural areas. Road transport vehicles such as trucks have high capability of weight and huge space, it is highly utilized for transportation of large equipment and heavy machinery, vehicles, hay, etc.



Market Trends:

Evolution of Electric Trucks, Autonomous Vehicles, and Smart Transport Solutions



Market Drivers:

Increased Automotive Manufacturing Activities Across the Globe Due to Rising Ownership of Vehicles

Increasing Use of Road Freight Transportation Services Due to Its High Weight Capability and Convenience



Market Opportunities:

Increase in Shipping Large Construction Equipment, Building Section, Etc. Due to High Growth of Infrastructural Activities



The Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market segments

by Type (Flatbed Transport, Hay Transport, Temperature-Control, Car-Carrying Services), Application (Manufacturers, Automotive, Construction, Agriculture, Others)



Global Road Freight Transportation Services market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



