Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), General Electric Company (United States), Cree, Inc. (United States), Acuity Brands, Inc. (United States), OSRAM Licht AG (Germany), Eaton Corp Plc. (Ireland), Hubbell Incorporated (United States), Bridgelux (United States).



Scope of the Report of Road Lighting

Road lighting is the raised source of light on the edge of the road which basically provides light. Road lighting plays important role in the safety of roads. Road lighting is mainly used in streets and highways in order to drive safe and convenient in night. The market of road lightning is growing due to the factors like need for improvement of safety of drivers driving during night. While factors like lack of awareness and high installation cost is further hampering the market. Along with this factors like penetration of LED light is trending in market.



by Type (Traditional Lighting, LED Lighting), Application (Highways, Street and Roadways, Others), Offerings (Hardware, Software, Services)



Market Trends:

Increased Demand for Intelligent Solutions in Road Lighting Systems

Increasing Penetration of LED Lights and Luminaires in Outdoor Lighting



Opportunities:

Energy Efficiency in Developing Economies

Development of Wireless Technology for Road Lighting Systems

Iot Technology in Road Lighting



Market Drivers:

Need for Improvement in Visibility and Safety of Drivers, Riders, and Pedestrians

Modernization and Development of Infrastructure Such as Smart Cities

Need for Energy-Efficient Lighting Systems



Challenges:

Lack of Common Open Standards

Rapidly Rising Product Testing Cost

Lack of Customer Ownership in Utility-Owned Road Lighting



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Research Methodology:

- The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Road Lighting

- In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Road Lighting various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

- Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Road Lighting.

- In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

- Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players' revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

- Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.



