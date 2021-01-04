Road Marking Materials Market Worth $7.5 Billion by 2025 : At a CAGR of 4.4%

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2021 -- The report "Road Marking Materials Market by Type (Performance-based Markings & Paint-based Markings), Application (Road & Highway Marking, Parking Lot Marking, Factory Marking, Airport Marking, and Anti-skid Marking), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" The road marking materials market is projected to grow from USD 6.1 billion in 2020 to USD 7.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2025. The market is witnessing average growth across the world due to factors such as, increased spending on safer roads, and new infrastructure and roadway projects in emerging economies.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=13285598



By type, the paint-based markings segment is estimated to dominate the global road marking materials market

By type, the paint-based markings segment of the road marking materials market is estimated to dominate the global road marking materials market due to their cost-effectiveness and efficient performance. These markings generate high demand due to their retro-reflective glass beads and are generally used to denote travel lanes or mark parking spaces. These factors are expected to drive the road marking materials growth in the type segment.



By application, airport markings segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of road marking materials market from 2020 to 2025.

By application, the airport markings application segment is projected to growth with the highest CAGR in the global road marking materials market, during the forecast period. The high growth of the airport marking application segment is primarily due to the significance of airport safety. These markings guide airplanes coming into and going out from a runway or taxiway, provide situational awareness, provide an essential visual aid to authorities, and promote overall airfield safety. These factors are estimated to drive the growth of airport markings segment in the road marking materials market during the forecast period.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=13285598



Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest growth in the global road marking materials market during forecast period

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for road marking materials during the forecast period. The growing demand for road marking materials is primarily driven by the increasing investments in the civil construction sector, as well as the growing need for safer roads. The various infrastructural activities by emerging economies like China and India is driving the growth of the Asia Pacific road marking materials market during the forecast period. These factors are estimated to lead the road marking materials market in Asia Pacific region.



The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Ennis-Flint, Inc. (US), SWARCO AG (Austria), Geveko Markings (Denmark), SealMaster (US), 3M (US), Aximum (France), Rembrandtin Lack GmbH Nfg. KG (Austria), Crown Technology, LLC (US), Basler Lacke (Switzerland), and Ozark Materials, LLC (US) are the key players in road marking materials market.



Recent Developments :

- In December 2020, Geveko Markings introduced a ViaTherm LongDot road marking which provides better visibility, noise reduction, and increased road safety.

- In July 2019, Basler Lacke acquired HENELIT's HENESPORT ski and snowboard paint business. With its comprehensive experience, its extraordinary commitment and its high level of technical expertise, this acquisition suits very well with the company's ambition to venture into niche markets.



Get 10% Customization on this Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=13285598



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com