Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Road Passenger and Freight Transport in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- The market sales rise by 24% since 2007, although the growth tempo slows towards the end of the review period. Business purchases account for 69% of the domestic demand in 2012 while households raise their spending by 30% since 2007. Some 26% of total output is exported in 2012 while total exports grow at a slower pace than the overall market value. Profit margins hit 50% of turnover threshold while labour costs rise by 24% since 2007. A CAGR of 7% in total turnover is expected over 2013-2018, with scheduled passenger transportation set to experience the fastest development.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Road Passenger and Freight Transport in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 602. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Road Passenger and Freight Transport in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 602 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Freight Transport by Road, Non-scheduled Passenger Transportation, Scheduled Passenger Transportation.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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