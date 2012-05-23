Road & Rail in Italy Industry Profile - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2012 -- Road & Rail in Italy industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Road & Rail in Italy market size (value and volume 2007-11, and forecast to 2016). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Italy road & rail market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.



The road & rail freight industry consists of revenues generated from freight transportation by road and rail. Units of volumes are measured in freight ton kilometers (FTK). Both road and rail freight volumes include both domestic and international freight, which for the purposes of this report are counted in the country of origin.



The Italian road & rail industry had total revenues of $59.7 billion in 2011, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -3.1% between 2007 and 2011.



Industry consumption volumes decreased with a CARC of -2.9% between 2007 and 2011, to reach a total of 217.4 billion FTKs in 2011.



The performance of the industry is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% for the five-year period 2011 - 2016, which is expected to drive the industry to a value of $85 billion by the end of 2016.



