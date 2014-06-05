Road Runner Advertising Discusses MOBILE BILLBOARD BIZ IS on the MOVE Attracting Customer Eyeballs Around the State

Fresno, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- One such business, Road Runner Billboard Express of California , will be rolling around town in trucks with mobile ads on the back, some of which are about 10 feet tall.



“Our drivers are given specific routes to target the market and to target [specific] audiences,” said Rick Zakhar, owner of Road Runner Billboard Express of California.



Zakhar’s rolling ad business began in 1994 with just one truck, today he owns twelve and has plenty of repeat business. He says the drivers follow a specific route established with the client and each truck is tracked with GPS to ensure results.



“Businesses know when they want to go out and target the masses to bring business in and we bring business in the doors for them,” said Zakhar.



Jersey Mike’s subs is featured right now on one of Rick’s trucks. It will cruise Pacific Beach Memorial Day weekend and they hope you see it.



“We really like the effect of it … make sure people know where we are,” said Steve Miller, business manager for a local Jersey Mike’s subs franchisee.



Miller says they like to use the mobile ads in areas where static billboards are far and few between, like North County San Diego. But this weekend they will target PB and Mission Beach.



“We’re doing it specifically for this holiday, we’ll see how it goes,” said Miller.



About Mobile Billboards Advertising

Advertising is more than just a way to get your business exposure. It has to convert into a positive return on investment. This makes the ideal avenue ideal of advertising a medium that: offers exposure through generating a great number of impressions, and results through a high conversion rate. Mobile advertising is a field of advertising that now weekly generates 500,000 impressions nationwide. According to U.S. Travel Association, Americans spent $317.8 billion traveling by auto transportation and public transportation and, spending on business travel totaled $259 billion. Capitalizing on the popularity of travel as indicated by spending, mobile advertising stands to generate a great deal of exposure for businesses in all industries.



For more information about the business, visit http://rradvertising.com/