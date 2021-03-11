Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- Road Safety Market will be worth USD 5.77 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing number of road accidents. The increasing need for improvement in the road structure and public security is expected to drive the market for road safety over the forecast period. Stringent rules and regulations of the government regarding road safety are contributing to the growth of the road safety market. Increasing government initiatives for improving road safety solutions to reduce road fatalities, such as programs like smart mobility and adopting smart transportation, is a contributing factor to the growing demand for traffic safety solutions.



The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides complete coverage with regard to company profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, and market position. It also covers mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into the manufacturing processes, revenue estimations, R&D advancements, and industrial penetration.



Key participants include SWARCO, REDFLEX HOLDINGS, SENSYS GATSO GROUP, JENOPTIK, IDEMIA, KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, FLIR SYSTEMS, CUBIC CORPORATION, and SIEMENS, among others.



Along with these details, the report also covers the segmentation of the market based on types, applications, end-user industry, and others. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections up to 2027, is offered in the report. The report includes profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.



Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Incident Detection & Response

Red Light & Speed Enforcement

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)/Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR)

Others



Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Managed Services

Professional Services (Support and maintenance, System Integration and deployment, Consulting and Training)



Road Safety Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The latest report is updated with the impact analysis of the current COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The rapidly changing dynamics of the market and current and future growth potential of the market are covered in the report. The report offers crucial information about the initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the overall market.



Objectives of the Report:



Study of the global Road Safety market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

Industrial structure analysis of the Road Safety market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Road Safety market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Road Safety market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Road Safety Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Road Safety Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rapid urbanization and growth in urban population



4.2.2.2. Increasing number of road accidents



4.2.2.3. Rapid motorization



4.2.2.4. Government initiatives for enhancing road safety



4.2.2.5. Increasing need for improvement in road infrastructure



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Insufficient government funding



4.2.3.2. Lack of standardized technologies



4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Road Safety Market By Solutions Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



5.1. Solutions Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Incident Detection & Response



5.1.2. Red Light & Speed Enforcement



5.1.3. Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)/Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR)



5.1.4. Others



Chapter 6. Road Safety Market By Services Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



6.1. Services Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Managed Services



6.1.2. Professional Services (Support and maintenance, System Integration and deployment, Consulting and Training)



Chapter 7. Road Safety Market Regional Outlook



