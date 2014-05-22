Fast Market Research recommends "Road Safety Market - Worldwide Market Forecast (2014-2019)" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Road Safety Market by Types (Highways and Bridges Safety, Urban Roads Safety and Tunnels Safety) & Systems (Red Light Enforcement, Speed Limit Enforcement, Bus Lane Enforcement, Communication, Incident Detection) - Worldwide Market Forecast (2014-2019)
Road safety market report constitutes of various types, systems, devices and technologies, services and regions. The overall market size is calculated by adding up the market size of various systems/ devices and technologies and services.
MarketsandMarkets forecasts that urban roads safety market would continue to account for the biggest market share during the forecast period. However, the highways and bridges and tunnels are expected to have the significant growth during the forecast period.
Some of the growing markets are:-
1. Highways and Bridges: Highways and bridges market is expected to grow at a higher growth rate in the next five years as compared to urban roads and tunnels.
2. Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa: APAC region is expected to grow higher than other regions. MEA and African regions are expected to be the lucrative markets in the coming years. These regions are growing due to rise in vehicles on the road and due to lack of investment for road infrastructure.
3. Governments is spending huge amount on roadways infrastructure including highways and bridges, tunnels and urban roads for the development of each country across regions and to deal with the increased road crash accidents/ fatalities.
4. Consulting and system integration services are one of the biggest revenue contributors followed by training, support and maintenance services and risk assessment and analysis services.
The report is expected to help the market leaders/ new entrants in the following ways:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- The report analyzes the market size for various systems, devices and technologies and services for highways and bridges, tunnels and urban roads and provide split across regions.
- This report will help market leaders/ new entrants understand the competition and gain more insights to better position their business. There is a separate section on competitive landscape that includes competitor's ecosystem and their roles in the market. Also, there is separate section providing information on the ecosystem, value chain, mergers and acquisition, social reach and venture capital funding analysis. Besides, there are company profiles of the top 10 players in this market. In this section, market internals are provided that can put them ahead of the competitors.
- The report helps them to understand the present market ecosystem and major factors driving the growth of the market. The report provides information and analysis of key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
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