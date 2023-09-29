Road Safety Systems Market Next Big Thing : Kapsch TrafficCom, Jenoptik, Verra Mobility, Motorola Solutions

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Road Safety Systems Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Road Safety Systems market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Get Free Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of This Research @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/174318-global-road-safety-systems-market?utm_source=SBWire&utm_medium=Vinay



Major players profiled in the study are:

Jenoptik (Germany), Kapsch TrafficCom (Austria), Sensys Gatso Group (Sweden), Redflex Holdings (Australia), Verra Mobility (United States), IDEMIA (France), FLIR Systems (United States), Motorola Solutions (United States), SWARCO (Austria), Information Engineering Group Inc. (Canada)



Scope of the Report of Road Safety Systems

Road safety systems are systems developed for the development of the infrastructure in order to keep the road's safety intact. The increasing population and rising number of vehicles is the main reason for the employment of the system. The advanced technologies and growing smart device penetration is the reason of ease and automation for the road safety systems implying the integration of different components like sensors, cameras, and drones for surveillance and safety precautions.



In 2019, Redflex Holdings enhanced its Halo platform with the launch of Halo Edge, a completely machine-controlled and integrated ANPR camera. It is supposed to deliver Clean Air / Low Emissions Zone's coverage by vehicle detection, capture, and observance compliance through a process the information from the Halo Edge intelligent cameras and sensors.



In 2021, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated acquired thermal imaging and UAS maker FLIR Systems, Inc. This acquisition will complement Teledyne technologies product portfolio and unmanned vehicle manufacturing for surveillance applications.



The Global Road Safety Systems Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Technology (Radar, Sensor-Based Devices, Analytics, Surveillance, Others), Offering (Solution (Speed Enforcement, Automatic License Plate Recognition, Red Light Enforcement, Bus Lane Compliance, Incident Detection System, Others), Service (Risk Analysis & Assessment, System & Consulting Integration, Training, Support Services, Maintenance))



Market Opportunities:

- Employment of the Drones for Aerial Survey and Real-Time Tracking

- Rise in smart City Projects in Developing Countries



Market Drivers:

- Rising Number of Road Fatalities and Accidents dur to Rapid Urbanisation and Increasing Vehicle Numbers

- Growth in Demand for Region Wide Surveillance for Tracking Criminal Activities or Associated Actions



Market Trend:

- Development of system and Integration with Automation like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning



What can be explored with the Road Safety Systems Market Study?

- Gain Market Understanding

- Identify Growth Opportunities

- Analyze and Measure the Global Road Safety Systems Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

- Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Road Safety Systems

- Understand the Competitive Scenarios

- Track Right Markets

- Identify the Right Verticals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Have Any Questions Regarding Global Road Safety Systems Market Report, Ask Our Experts@ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/174318-global-road-safety-systems-market?utm_source=SBWire&utm_medium=Vinay



Table of Contents

Global Road Safety Systems Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Road Safety Systems Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Road Safety Systems Market Forecast



Finally, Road Safety Systems Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=174318?utm_source=SBWire&utm_medium=Vinay



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Southeast Asia.