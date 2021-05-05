Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2021 -- HTF Market Intelligence released a new research Study of 92 pages on title 'COVID-19 The Road to Economic Recovery - Thematic Research' with in-depth analysis, forecast and business moves. The study covers key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2909395-covid-19-the-road-to-economic-recovery-thematic-research



Summary



The COVID 19 Economic Recovery report is designed to provide clients with up-to-date insights on the performance of major economies. Central to the report is GlobalData's proprietary economic recovery scorecard, which ranks the top 35 countries' performance on the 10 most important economic indicators. The report also provides monthly updates on high frequency macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, inflation, business confidence, consumer confidence, industrial production, and equity markets. It also provides in-depth analysis of the economic performance of the world's largest economies. The report can be used as a strategic tool to understand market dynamics, business potential and direction of operations in the economy.

Buy full copy of the report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2909395



Scope



- According to Johns Hopkins University data, by 19 April 2021, COVID-19 had infected more than 141 million people and claimed more than 3,000,000 lives. The pandemic forced governments to impose rigid lockdowns that essentially shut down the worldwide economy for many months. With the exception of India and China, all major economies are expected to shrink this year. Unemployment levels have increased at jaw-dropping rates.

- The COVID-19 recession has not been caused by a demand shock, rather, it is a policy-driven supply shock designed to save people's lives. Consequently, the strategies-of governments and companies-that will be used in the economic recovery could be different from previous recessions.

- Despite the substantial uncertainty regarding the economic downturn, this could well be the first recovery with a focus on sustainability. The human cost of COVID-19 extends beyond infection and into the broader economy. Companies that ignore social, environmental and governance issues could face significant customer backlash. Governments are already showing signs that sustainability-particularly green energy-will feature strongly in stimulus programs.

- The way we live our lives has been changed permanently. However, the extent to which human life will change will be affected by two competing factors: the longevity of COVID-19's presence and the speed with which a vaccine is developed. Most enterprises successfully transitioned to work from home; few will revert back to pre-COVID-19 practices.



Reasons to Buy



- Up-to-date insights on the performance of major economies.

- GlobalData's proprietary economic recovery scorecard, which ranks the top 35 countries' performance on the 10 most important economic indicators.

- Updates on high frequency macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, inflation, business confidence, consumer confidence, industrial production, and equity markets.

- In-depth analysis of the economic performance of the world's largest economies.

- Can be used as a strategic tool to understand market dynamics, business potential and direction of operations in the economy.



Companies Mentioned in the Report



Enquire for Customization Available @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2909395-covid-19-the-road-to-economic-recovery-thematic-research



Table of Contents

Introduction

Key messages

Economic



View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2909395-covid-19-the-road-to-economic-recovery-thematic-research